Aoun Discusses Fuel, Wheat and Medicine ‘Crisis’
President Michel Aoun on Saturday made several contacts with monetary policymakers to follow on the latest developments aggravating in Lebanon over the dollar “shortage” crisis.
LBCI station said “contacts from Baabda Presidential Palace included talks with Minister of Economy Ali Hassan Khalil and Central Bank (BDL) governor Riad Salameh.”
Discussions focused on securing requisite US dollars needed to pay for the import of wheat, medicine and fuel, added LBCI.
BDL issued a statement earlier this week announcing that it would regulate the funding of wheat, fuel and medicine in dollars starting Tuesday.
Lebanese media this week reported that banks and money exchange houses were rationing their dollar sales over a feared shortage in reserves, which triggered a crisis of “dollar availability.”
Lebanese officials, including President Michel Aoun and Central Bank governor Riad Salameh, have tried to play down the risk of an economic collapse.
When asked about a feared shortage in dollar reserves, Aoun on Friday said: "Lebanon is not in danger."
"I will not let Lebanon collapse," he told reporters.
"I will not let Lebanon collapse," he told reporters. is this not the same General who once said I will not leave my command?
12 April 2019
Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi said “things are turning for the better” in the country and that his talks with President Michel are very “reassuring.”
http://www.naharnet.com/stories/en/259032