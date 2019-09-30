Hariri to Paris for Final Farewell to Chirac

Prime Minister Saad Hariri left Beirut for Paris to represent Lebanon on Monday at the farewell ceremony honoring former French President Jacques Chirac, Hariri’s media office said.

Hariri will convey to French President Emmanuel Macron, to the wife of the late president Mrs. Bernadette Chirac and his family, the condolences of the Lebanese, on behalf of President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and the Lebanese government, said the statement.

Hariri’s press office also said that the Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on Monday has been postponed until Tuesday.