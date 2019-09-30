Mobile version

Hariri to Paris for Final Farewell to Chirac

by Naharnet Newsdesk 30 September 2019, 08:48
W460

Prime Minister Saad Hariri left Beirut for Paris to represent Lebanon on Monday at the farewell ceremony honoring former French President Jacques Chirac, Hariri’s media office said.

Hariri will convey to French President Emmanuel Macron, to the wife of the late president Mrs. Bernadette Chirac and his family, the condolences of the Lebanese, on behalf of President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and the Lebanese government, said the statement.

Hariri’s press office also said that the Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on Monday has been postponed until Tuesday.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 1
Thumb s.o.s 30 September 2019, 15:13

Lebanon owes Chirac a lot, he’s the one who pushed for the Syrian retreat of our country after Hizbala murdered Rafik Hariri. The president should be in Paris as well to the very least.

Reply Report