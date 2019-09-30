Yemen's Huthi Rebels Free 290 Prisoners, Says ICRC

Yemen's Huthi rebels have freed 290 prisoners, including dozens of survivors from a Saudi-led strike on a detention centre earlier this month, the ICRC said on Monday.

The International Committee of the Red Cross hailed the move as "a positive step that will hopefully revive the release, transfer and repatriation of conflict-related detainees" under a deal struck last year between the rebels and Yemen's government.

The Huthis recently announced the capture of hundreds of Yemeni loyalist forces in an August offensive near the Saudi border, but they were not among those released on Monday.