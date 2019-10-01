Hariri Discusses Economy, Reforms with Lazzarini

Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Tuesday held a meeting at the Grand Serail with Deputy UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Philippe Lazzarini.

“The PM and I discussed the latest economic developments in Lebanon stressing on the urgent need to deliver on reforms.Tangible measures are needed to build confidence and deliver growth,” said Lazzarini.

Lazzarini also said that talks stressed on the need to deliver the 2020 budget on time so that people can see where the focus of reforms is taking place. We also discussed the importance of maintaining or reestablishing the confidence in the economy,” he said.

Lazzarni conclude: “We also highlighted the continuous support and advice from the United Nations on reforms.”