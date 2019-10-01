Hariri Discusses Economy, Reforms with Lazzarini
Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Tuesday held a meeting at the Grand Serail with Deputy UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Philippe Lazzarini.
“The PM and I discussed the latest economic developments in Lebanon stressing on the urgent need to deliver on reforms.Tangible measures are needed to build confidence and deliver growth,” said Lazzarini.
Lazzarini also said that talks stressed on the need to deliver the 2020 budget on time so that people can see where the focus of reforms is taking place. We also discussed the importance of maintaining or reestablishing the confidence in the economy,” he said.
Lazzarni conclude: “We also highlighted the continuous support and advice from the United Nations on reforms.”
The prime minister of Lebanon gave more than $16 million to a South African bikini model who said they had a romantic relationship after they met at a luxury resort in the Seychelles, according to South African court documents obtained by The New York Times.
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/09/30/world/middleeast/lebanon-hariri-model.html
What a disappointment he turned out to be. His father must be turning over in his grave.
WOW! this is more than criminal. How many poor families this money would have fed? How many future tv or saudi oger employees this money would have paid? It is ironic this man is heading Lebanon's government and is responsible for reform!
Resign Now you shameless man!!!
1-This payment occurred in 2013. Before all the problems with Saudi oger and future tv. Besides Oger's problems are due to saudi wanting revenge on hariri.
2- it is his money. His business. Noone's affair.
3- cut him some slack. Imagine his job having to get screwed by nasrallah everyday. A compromising reasonable sunnite. How many of those is there in the arab world?
Well said except for number 3
Plus you are an idiot with no life
I rarely disagree with you Galak but the dude is free to cheat on his wife or to do whatever he wants with his money. At least we understand how he threw away his billion+ dollars lol
The father of an ex purchased a flat in Knightsbridge (Central London) for a stripper... so it’s not so uncommon. but then again her cousin is married to one of the Hariri sons haha and I do know a bunch of anecdotes involving these people.
Never has Lebanon known or seen a prime minister who encourages bikini models as much as this one, ever!
One simple solution.
If you don't like the conditions you are in now, there is a simple solution. Return to where you came from.
so palestinians can return to israel. no?