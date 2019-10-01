U.S. Election 2020: Sanders, Buttigieg Post Solid Fundraising Numbers

Senator Bernie Sanders and Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced solid fundraising numbers on Tuesday that position them to stay in the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination race despite soft poll results.

The Sanders campaign said the 78-year-old senator from Vermont raised $25.3 million in the third quarter of the year from 1.4 million donations.

Sanders raised $18 million in the second quarter and a total of $61.5 million since launching his bid for the Democratic White House nomination in February.

The Buttigieg campaign said the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, raised $19.1 million during the July through September period from 580,000 unique donors.

Buttigieg raised $24.9 million in the second quarter and a total of $51 million since the beginning of the year.

The campaigns for frontrunners Joe Biden, 76, Barack Obama's former vice president, and Elizabeth Warren, 70, the senator from Massachusetts, have not yet released their fundraising totals for the quarter.

The latest average of national polls by the RealClear Politics website has Biden leading the crowded field with 27.2 percent, Warren at 23 percent, Sanders at 17.8 percent, Buttigieg at 5.4 percent and California Senator Kamala Harris at 4.6 percent.

"Bernie is proud to be the only candidate running to defeat Donald Trump who is 100 percent funded by grassroots donations," Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement.

"Media elites and professional pundits have tried repeatedly to dismiss this campaign, and yet working-class Americans keep saying loudly and clearly that they want a political revolution," Shakir said.

The Buttigieg campaign said in a statement that it has the "resources to go the full distance, and to win, the 2020 nominating contests."

The 19 Democrats in the field had until Tuesday to be selected -- on the basis of their polling and donor numbers -- for the next Democratic debate to be held on October 15 at Otterbein University in Ohio.

The official list of the as many as 12 candidates allowed to take part in the debate has not been announced yet.