Bassil Seminar Called Off amid FPM-Mustaqbal Tensions

A meeting between Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil and cadres of al-Mustaqbal Movement has been called off amid fresh tensions between the two parties.

No official explanation has been given for the cancelation of the seminar at Mustaqbal’s headquarters in Beirut’s al-Quntari area. But MP George Atallah of the FPM’s Strong Lebanon bloc said his movement has obtained information that “Mustaqbal officials had asked Prime Minister Saad Hariri to call off the seminar following tweets by Strong Lebanon bloc MP Ziad Aswad over the past few days.”

“Hariri agreed to their request,” Atallah added, in remarks to MTV.

“According to our information, the Mustaqbal officials demanded a clarification about Aswad’s tweets in order to reconsider the meeting with Bassil, but we have not heard any official announcement from al-Mustaqbal following yesterday’s move,” Atallah went on to say.