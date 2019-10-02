Sanders Pauses Campaign after Treatment for Blocked Artery

Senator Bernie Sanders suspended campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination Wednesday after being treated for a blocked artery, his campaign said.

"During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort. Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted," Sanders senior adviser Jeff Weaver said in a statement.

"Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days,'" he said.

The campaign said they were canceling Sander's events and appearances "until further notice."

Sanders, 78 has served in Congress as an independent aligned with Democrats since 1991, first as a representative of Vermont and then, since 2007, as a senator.

Earlier this year he was running consistently in second place behind Joe Biden, who is two years his junior, in the race for next year's Democratic Party nomination for president.

Since July he has battled for position with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, 70, who recently moved slightly ahead of him in polls in the crowded field.

Both Sanders' and Biden's age has been raised as an issue in their candidacies.

But Sanders' health has generally been good for his age.

In March he gashed his head on a shower door and had seven stitches, but quickly returned to the campaign trail.