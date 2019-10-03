Mashnouq Denies Being behind NYT's Hariri Model Report

Beirut MP and ex-interior minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq has denied allegations accusing him of being behind the New York Times’ report about Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s alleged payment of more than $16 million to a South African bikini model.

“I was very surprised that my name was linked to an article published by The New York Time newspaper, which tackled a personal side of PM Saad Hariri’s life, and that I was accused of being behind it,” Mashnouq said in a statement.

“I thank those who exaggerated my international media capabilities and my influence on reputable institutions such as the aforementioned American newspaper,” Mashnouq added.

“The truth, which everyone knows, is that I have never used personal life in a political conflict with anyone, neither when I was interior minister, nor as an adviser to PM Rafik Hariri nor as a journalist,” the ex-minister went on to say.

“I did not act this way with rivals and half enemies, so I will not act this way with PM Hariri, whom I have known for 30 years, despite the public political disagreement over reasons related to my political assessment -- since more than two years -- of the premiership’s role, performance and national position, as well as the deep flaws that are marring the political partnership system in the country,” Mashnouq added.

“However, I understand some people’s need to conceal scandals through deviating attention from one subject to another and launching the lie of me being behind the article instead of being preoccupied with the article itself and its content and meanings,” he said.

The New York Times had reported Monday that Hariri “gave more than $16 million to a South African bikini model who said they had a romantic relationship” after they allegedly met at a luxury resort in the Seychelles.

Citing South African court documents, the NYT said Hariri’s alleged transfers to the model, Candice van der Merwe, were made between his two terms as prime minister and that they started in 2013.

Hariri’s name had been mentioned in South African media reports in 2018.