4 Dead in Knife Attack at Paris Police HQ

Four police officers were killed Thursday in a knife attack carried out by an administrator at the Paris police headquarters, a police union official said.

The attacker was shot dead.

Union official Loic Travers said the attack appears to have begun in an office and continued elsewhere inside the large compound across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral.

Travers said the motive is unknown, but the employee allegedly responsible for the violence apparently never posed any problems before.

He said he can’t remember an attack on police officers of this magnitude.

The premises were cordoned off after the lunchtime attack in the historic center of Paris, usually thronged with tourists, and a dozen emergency vehicles were at the scene, AFP journalists reported.

At least one metro station in the vicinity of the building, which is close to Notre-Dame cathedral and other major tourist attractions, was closed.

An emergency message was broadcast over loudspeakers at the court of justice next door, announcing "an attack" at the police headquarters and stating the area was "under surveillance".

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, who was due to visit Turkey later on Thursday, has postponed his trip to visit the scene of the attack.

France has since 2015 been rocked by a succession of attacks blamed on jihadists which have seen both large synchronized assaults and also isolated knife attacks, claiming some 245 victims.

The country remains on high alert after these attacks.

In January 2015, two men armed with Kalashnikov rifles stormed the Paris offices of satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo killing 12 people. A policewoman was killed just outside Paris the following day, while a gunman took hostages at a Jewish supermarket, four of whom were killed.

On November 15 that year, France was hit by the worst terror attacks in its history.

IS jihadists armed with assault rifles and explosives struck outside a France-Germany football match at the national stadium, Paris cafes, and the Bataclan concert hall in a coordinated assault that left 130 people dead and more than 350 wounded.

On July 14, 2016 a Tunisian plowed a truck through a large crowd gathered for Bastille Day fireworks in the Mediterranean city of Nice. The attack killed 86 people and injured more than 400.

And in a May 2018, a knifeman shouting "Allahu akbar" (God is greatest) was shot dead by police in central Paris, after killing one person and injuring four with a knife close to the Opera metro station.