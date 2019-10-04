Report: Diplomats Form 'Crisis Cell' to Follow on Lebanon Developments

A crisis cell composed of diplomats has reportedly been formed two week ago to follow closely on the developments in Lebanon, mainly its worsening economic crisis following fears of a dollar shortage and possible currency devaluation, Nidaa al-Watan newspaper reported on Friday.

The crisis cell consists of ambassadors of the United States of America, Britain, France, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, said the daily.

“They are in constant contact with each other to exchange information and coordinate positions on the way to deal with the file of Lebanon in light of the economic crisis, in an attempt for their states to come up with a common reading on this file,” said Nidaa al-Watan.

According to information, members of the cell have two points of view. One encouraging a “non-interference” policy to save the economic situation in Lebanon in a bid to pressure the government to review its foreign policy and position towards Hizbullah, and to push it into accelerating the implementation of the required reforms.

The other group encourages the need to assist Lebanon without benefiting Hizbullah. They argue that a collapse in Lebanon’s structure falls in the party’s favor and paves the way for its total domination of Lebanon, according to the daily.