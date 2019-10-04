Lebanon Says Rise in Imports behind Spike in Dollar Demand
Lebanon's central bank governor said Thursday that increased imports could have raised the demand for dollars in the country, noting this has pushed money changers to charge higher exchange rates.
In a televised speech, Riad Salameh also raised doubts over whether increased imports were being used for local consumption, following reports of smuggling to neighbouring Syria.
"We don't know if all of these imports are for domestic consumption," he said.
Lebanon has had a fixed exchange rate of around 1,500 Lebanese pounds to the dollar in place since 1997.
But last week, petrol station owners and flour producers who pay importers and suppliers in dollars complained that they had to resort to much higher rates from money changers because banks were not meeting their demand.
Exchange rates on the parallel market reached 1,600 Lebanese pounds last week and it has become almost impossible to withdraw dollars from ATMs or to convert large sums in banks.
"Since June, the demand for (dollar) banknotes has increased," Salameh said, adding that shipments of dollar notes used by money exchange houses has "doubled."
"This (increased) demand could be domestic, from petrol station owners, flour mills, or pharmacies," who have to pay importers and suppliers in dollars, he said.
He explained that the spike in demand is "because of an increase in imports on certain goods", adding that it has led to a discrepancy of 1 to 3 percent between the exchange rate offered by money changers and the fixed price at banks.
The central bank on Monday adopted a measure that would allow importers of petroleum products, wheat and medicine to obtain dollars at the official bank rate to pay for key imports.
"Banks that issue letters of credit for the importation of petroleum products (petrol, fuel oil and gas), wheat and medicine will be able to ask the Banque du Liban to ensure the value of such credits in US dollars," read the decision published by the National News Agency.
On Thursday, Salameh said that commercial banks must ensure the central bank credit lines are used exclusively to purchase imports for domestic consumption.
"This is an essential matter, not just for Lebanon's monetary (situation) but also its reputation" and its place in the globalised economy, he added.
In August, Lebanon's Blominvest Bank said oil imports "more than doubled" in the first quarter of 2019.
It said "the smuggling to Syria amid the rationing of oil in the country" could be among the factors leading to the hike.
What a joke, they're trying to sell us this BS story now. Imports aren't on the rise obviously,business is slower than ever. DT Beirut has been dead all summer.
Salameh is not naive. What he is saying is absolutely spot on. Imports have skyrocketed in the last 6 months and that is not due to the local market. The Syrian regime through hezbollah and its cronies have been importing for the needs of the Syrian market avoiding international sanctions on said regime.
There is an outflow of USD into Syria like never before. In the last 4 months alone an estimated USD 7 billion have been bought in Lebanon and transitted to Syria.
Hezbollah and its followers/businesses have withdrawn billions of dollars from banks in an effort to avoid the ever-increasing U.S sanction. This money is being kept in cash at Hezbollah hideouts and at people's homes.
Expatriates are no longer repatriating their U.S dollars to Lebanon like they used to.
Add to this the untenable economic crisis and you will start to see why there is a shortage of U.S dollars.
Well that’s a shame, so the regime is circumventing the sanctions by using Lebanon once again because we’re not talking small change here but billions and billions of dollars.
But all banks share a responsibility in the crisis, they’ve been offering crazy interests for the past 2-3 years on LL deposits. That was irresponsible! So if the Shia have been withdrawing their dirty Iranian terror or drug money, so greedy banks wanted to compensate by offering attractive yet irresponsible interest rates.