Top Republican Romney Slams Trump's 'Appalling' Call to Probe Biden

Republican Senator Mitt Romney, a frequent critic of Donald Trump, said Friday it was "wrong and appalling" for the president to urge China and Ukraine to launch investigations of a chief political rival, Joe Biden.

"By all appearances, the President's brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling," tweeted Romney, the Republican presidential nominee in 2012 and perhaps the party's most open critic of Trump.

"When the only American citizen President Trump singles out for China's investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the Democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated," he added.

On Thursday, Trump openly called on China as well as Ukraine to investigate Biden -- his potential Democratic opponent in the 2020 presidential election.