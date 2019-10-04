Iraq Security Forces Say 'Unidentified Snipers' Kill Four in Baghdad

Iraqi security forces said "unidentified snipers" killed four people across the capital Baghdad on Friday, the fourth day of violent anti-government protests.

A statement said the four were two members of the security forces and two civilians, bringing the death toll since protests began on Tuesday to 44, including six security forces.

AFP journalists earlier reported hearing rapid automatic rifle fire and what sounded like sniper shots in several locations across central Baghdad in what appeared to be the most chaotic day of protests yet.