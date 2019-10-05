Hariri to Visit UAE Sunday

Prime Minister Saad Hariri is scheduled to start a two-day visit on Sunday to the UAE where he is set to meet Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.

Hariri is also set to participate in the UAE-Lebanon Investment Conference to be held in Abu Dhabi on Monday in the presence of Minister of Economy Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, and a number of ministers and state officials.

The PM will lead a high-level delegation comprising six ministers in addition to the Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, and 50 bankers and economists.

The conference aims to exchange expertise and open new horizons for cooperation in several primary sectors.