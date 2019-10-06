Hariri in UAE for Official Talks, Investment Forum

Prime Minister Saad Hariri arrived Sunday in Abu Dhabi for a two-day official visit to the UAE.

During the visit, Hariri will meet with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and will participate Monday in the UAE-Lebanon investment forum, sponsored by the UAE Ministry of Economy and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce, at the St. Regis Hotel, his office said.

Hariri was welcomed at the airport by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Saif bin Zayed and the Lebanese Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Fouad Dandan.

He is accompanied by a delegation that includes Ministers Wael Abou Faour, Mohammed Choucair, Raya al-Hassan, Elias Bou Saab, Mansour Bteish and Adel Afiouni and former Minister Ghattas Khoury.

A large economic and banking delegation comprising the Governor of the Banque du Liban Riad Salameh and many figures will participate in the forum.