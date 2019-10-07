Premier Says Govt. Rejects Hostile Activities to Gulf Countries

Prime Minister Saad Hariri said in remarks he made to WAM news agency that the Lebanese government is against any activities hostile to Arab and Gulf countries.

“The Lebanese government decided not to interfere in external conflicts nor in the internal affairs of Arab countries, but unfortunately this decision is violated by one of the political parties involved in the government,” said Hariri in response to a question about Hizbullah’s activities in the region.

The Premier affirmed that Hizbullah should be accused "in its capacity as part of a regional system and not as a party in the Lebanese government," he said.

“I reject any Lebanese involvement in the conflicts around us and the government refuses to interfere or participate in any hostile activities of any organization targeting other countries,” said Hariri.

Hariri arrived in Abu Dhabi Sunday for a two-day official visit to the UAE.

He participated in the UAE-Lebanon investment forum, sponsored by the UAE Ministry of Economy and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce.