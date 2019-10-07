Mobile version

Israeli Force Tries to Nab Shepherd from Border Area

by Naharnet Newsdesk 07 October 2019, 17:27
An Israeli patrol on Monday attempted to kidnap a shepherd from the outskirts of a Lebanese border town, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said.

NNA said the four-soldier patrol tried to nab the shepherd M.H. in the Saddanet al-Rous area in the outskirts of the Hasbaya district town of al-Hibbariyeh.

“He managed to escape while no violation of the Blue Line was recorded,” the agency added.

Such incidents have become a frequent occurrence in that border region.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Thumb s.o.s 07 October 2019, 17:43

Saddanet al Rous. Never heard of that place before. I guess it was time for the Israeli to get intel from their Shia spies.... I mean shepherds.

Thumb whyaskwhy 07 October 2019, 19:49

Poor guy lol, undoubtedly he will be hailed a hero by our great resistance loool

