Israeli Force Tries to Nab Shepherd from Border Area

An Israeli patrol on Monday attempted to kidnap a shepherd from the outskirts of a Lebanese border town, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said.

NNA said the four-soldier patrol tried to nab the shepherd M.H. in the Saddanet al-Rous area in the outskirts of the Hasbaya district town of al-Hibbariyeh.

“He managed to escape while no violation of the Blue Line was recorded,” the agency added.

Such incidents have become a frequent occurrence in that border region.