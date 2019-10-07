Israeli Force Tries to Nab Shepherd from Border Area
An Israeli patrol on Monday attempted to kidnap a shepherd from the outskirts of a Lebanese border town, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said.
NNA said the four-soldier patrol tried to nab the shepherd M.H. in the Saddanet al-Rous area in the outskirts of the Hasbaya district town of al-Hibbariyeh.
“He managed to escape while no violation of the Blue Line was recorded,” the agency added.
Such incidents have become a frequent occurrence in that border region.
