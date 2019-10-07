UAE Ends Lebanon Travel Ban, Hariri 'Very Optimistic' about Further Support

Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Monday announced that he was “very optimistic” regarding expected Emirati support for Lebanon, after he held talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and took part in the second UAE-Lebanon Investment Forum.

“My visit to Abu Dhabi made me very optimistic and I thank Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan for his support,” Hariri told reporters.

“The Lebanese media is waiting for me to announce an initiative, but I will leave this matter to the Emirati state. Many rumors will be spread, but thank God the atmosphere is very good,” Hariri added.

He had earlier suggested that an Emirati initiative to support Lebanon was a matter of a few hours.

“God willing, there will be good news today,” Hariri had said.

Speaking in the evening, the premier said the Emirati-Lebanese higher committee “will soon convene in Lebanon” after which “many agreements” will be signed.

A statement issued by Hariri’s office said the two leaders “discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and the region and the bilateral relations between the two countries.”

Later on Monday, the UAE announced that it will allow its citizens to travel to Lebanon as of Tuesday.

Hariri earlier visited the Martyrs’ Memorial (Wahat Al Karama), with the Lebanese delegation, where he laid a wreath.

At the end of the tour, Hariri wrote in the visitors’ book: “We pay homage to the sacrifices of the heroes of the UAE Armed Forces, who have given their lives to this beloved country and defended the safety of its dear people and Arabism as a whole. May God have mercy on your righteous martyrs.”

Hariri had earlier in the day taken part in the UAE-Lebanon Investment Forum.