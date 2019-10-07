Jumblat Slams Presidency and Its 'Cronies', Calls State Security a Gang

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Monday launched his fiercest rant yet against President Michel Aoun’s tenure, as he blasted the State Security agency as a “gang.”

“Let the presidential tenure and its cronies be reassured: every time you arrest one of us, hatred towards you and towards State Security and its gang will increase,” Jumblat tweeted.

“No sirs, the country can’t be ruled through tyranny, oppression, theft and hunger. Any citizen has the right to free expression and your rhetoric or statements are not politer than those who are fed up. Teach your people some manners first,” the PSP leader added.

His ferocious tirade comes a few days after a PSP activist was summoned to interrogation over a political Facebook post.