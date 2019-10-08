Ireland's 2020 Budget Includes 1.2-Billion-Euro 'No-Deal' Brexit Fund

Ireland's 2020 budget includes a 1.2-billion-euro relief fund to cushion the economic blow of Britain leaving the European Union without a negotiated agreement, finance minister Paschal Donohoe said Tuesday.

"I am today announcing a package of over euros 1.2 billion ($1.3 billion), excluding EU funding, to respond to Brexit", Donohoe said, presenting the government's annual spending plan, which is based on the assumption of a so-called "no-deal Brexit".