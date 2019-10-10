15 Women Out of 116 Nobel Literature Prize Laureates

Women make up half of mankind, but only 15 of the 116 Nobel Literature Prize laureates.

Here is a list of the women who have won the prestigious honour since it was first awarded in 1901.

2018 - Olga Tokarczuk (Poland)

2015 - Svetlana Alexievich (Belarus)

2013 - Alice Munro (Canada)

2009 - Herta Mueller (Germany)

2007 - Doris Lessing (Britain)

2004 - Elfriede Jelinek (Austria)

1996 - Wislawa Szymborska (Poland)

1993 - Toni Morrison (United States)

1991 - Nadine Gordimer (South Africa)

1966 - Nelly Sachs (Sweden), with Shmuel Agnon of Israel

1945 - Gabriela Mistral (Chile)

1938 - Pearl Buck (United States)

1928 - Sigrid Undset (Norway)

1926 - Grazia Deledda (Italy)

1909 - Selma Lagerlof (Sweden)