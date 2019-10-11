Geagea: Lebanon Needs Reforms

Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea on Friday emphasized that Lebanon’s ailing economic crisis needs “drastic reforms,” saying the Premier’s efforts to get aid for Lebanon from foreign countries will eventually go in vain amid lack of reforms.

“The economic situation is in bad need of reforms. Prime Minister Saad Hariri is thanked for touring the world to bring aid to Lebanon. His intentions are very good. If he succeeds, it will be like putting those aid into a hole,” said Geagea at a dinner in Ottawa, Canada.

Shall Hariri succeed at getting aid for Lebanon, “it will take the same course as that of Paris I, II, and III and other aid conferences for Lebanon,” lamented Geagea.

“We truly believe that aid is key for Lebanon, but we must embark on reforms first in order to stop the drainage. The secret word is “reforms.” Otherwise all efforts will go in vain,” added Geagea.

Turning to the displaced Syrians crisis, he said two solutions can be adopted to resolve it.

He first called for negotiations between the Lebanese and Russian governments to establish a safe zone on the Lebanese-Syrian border, “on the Syrian side,” he said, under the sponsorship of Russia and the United Nations.

“Let the same aid that reaches them in Lebanon continue to be sent into that safe area, in camps befitting them, and not like the informal ones in Lebanon,” said Geagea.

Another suggestion he made was to have the Lebanese government negotiate with a group of Arab countries to receive around 100,000 refugees each on its land.

“This will not affect any Arab country because its population and economic capabilities are larger, and of course some countries are ready to serve Lebanon in this matter,” he stated, lamenting the aggressive rhetoric used by some Lebanese officials against Arab countries.