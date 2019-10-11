Gas Stations, Fuel Distributors Go On 'Open-Ended Strike'

Gas station owners and fuel distributors announced an open-ended strike starting Friday over an alleged shortage of dollar reserves.

The Syndicate of Gas Station Owners announced the strike in a televised TV statement protesting that suppliers are only selling them fuel in dollars.

The strike will prolong they said “until the competent related authorities issue a written order on the mandatory supply of fuel to gas stations in dollars.”

The group said that banks were not supplying them with the dollars they need to pay importers and suppliers because of a shortage in reserves.

Lebanese media for the past two weeks reported that banks and money exchange houses were rationing their dollar sales over a feared shortage in reserves.

The syndicate had said that petrol station owners were having to purchase dollars on the black market or from money exchange offices at higher rates.

Lebanese officials, including President Michel Aoun and Central Bank governor Riad Salameh, have tried to play down the risk of an economic collapse.

Economic growth in Lebanon has plummeted in the wake of repeated political deadlocks in recent years, compounded by the impact of eight years of war in neighbouring Syria.

Lebanon's public debt stands at around $86 billion -- higher than 150 percent of GDP -- according to the finance ministry.

Eighty percent of that figure is owed to Lebanon's central bank and local banks.