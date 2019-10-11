Nasrallah, Bassil Agree on Need to 'Secure Economic Stability'

Hizbullah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil have agreed on the need to secure economic stability in the country, during a meeting that was held overnight, Hizbullah announced on Friday.

A statement issued by the party’s media department said the “lengthy” meeting tackled the regional and local developments and was held in the presence of Wafiq Safa, the head of Hizbullah’s Liaison and Coordination Unit.

“The lengthy meeting focused on the domestic situations and there was agreement on the need to secure economic stability through carry out all the measures necessary to control and improve the economic situation,” the Hizbullah statement said.

Nasrallah and Bassil also stressed “the need to boost the state’s revenues and issue the 2020 state budget with drastic reforms aimed at advancing the economic and financial situations and moving from a rentier economy to a productive economy.”

They also agreed on the importance of “slashing the deficit of the balance of payments and resolving the refugee problem.”

The meeting also tackled “the importance of preserving political stability and security, activating parliamentary and governmental work, vitalizing the work of inspection institutions and combating corruption.”