Cabinet to Meet Monday

A ministerial committee tasked with following up on economic and structural reforms met at the Grand Serail on Saturday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

The meeting concluded by announcing an agreement on a set of decisions to be taken by the Cabinet, along with a series of measures to be referred to the Parliament.

Al-Joumhouria daily said the Cabinet will meet on Monday to vote on whether it will include the tax measures in the new budget, or pass them later separately as draft laws.

The Cabinet is currently examining the budget, and is scheduled to send it to Parliament before the constitutional deadline on October 15.