Jumblat Slams 'Lebanese System's Strongman', Salutes 'Oct. 13 Martyrs'

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat on Sunday blasted whom he called “the strongman of the Lebanese system.”

“On the October 13 anniversary, the strongman of the Lebanese system who is monopolizing everything due to the absence of others could have respected the Lebanese Army martyrs who fell on that day on the front without being told by their command that it had surrendered,” Jumblat tweeted.

“He could have postponed the buttering up tweet. I salute the Lebanese Army martyrs and all martyrs,” he added.

Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil had overnight called for Syria’s return to the Arab League during an Arab meeting held to discuss Turkey’s offensive in northern Syria.

President Michel Aoun served as the head of one of two rival governments contending for power in Lebanon from 1988 to October 1990, in his capacity as army commander.

He declared a so-called “liberation war” against Syrian forces stationed in Lebanon on March 14, 1989. On October 13, 1990, he was ousted from the presidential palace after the Syrian forces invaded the areas that were under his control.