Report: Bassil Put Himself at Hizbullah’s Disposal, Says March 14

The March 14 political alliance criticized the positions lately declared by Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil saying he “put himself at Nasrallah’s disposal,” al-Joumhouria daily reported on Monday.

“Bassil’s remarks at the Arab League and at his speech marking the October 13 anniversary, clearly indicate he put himself at the disposal of Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, to blackmail other parties mainly PM Saad Hariri,” March 14 sources who spoke on condition of anonymity told the daily.

They said that Bassil seeks to become the next president of Lebanon, Bassil’s principle is “promise me the presidency otherwise I will turn the table over your heads,” they said.

Referring to the Minister’s rhetoric Sunday at the Free Patriotic Movement rally marking the party’s Oct. 13, 1990, anniversary, the sources said: “He opened fire at all political parties starting with Hariri, the Lebanese Forces and Progressive Socialist Party to say that he is the strongest and that he derives his strength from Hizbullah.”

At the Arab League, Bassil called for ending the suspension of Syria’s membership of the Arab League. His position has drawn disapproving responses from parties that oppose normalizing ties with the Syrian regime.

Marking the Oct. 13 anniversary, Bassil told an FPM rally Sunday that he plans to visit Syria to secure the return of Syrian refugees. A position highly defied by several parties in Lebanon including al-Mustaqbal Movement of Hariri, the Lebanese Forces and Progressive Socialist Party who defy normalization of ties with Syria.

Last week, Hizbullah announced that Nasrallah and Bassil held a “lengthy” meeting and “agreed on the need to secure economic stability in the country.”