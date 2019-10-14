Report: Bassil Put Himself at Hizbullah’s Disposal, Says March 14
The March 14 political alliance criticized the positions lately declared by Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil saying he “put himself at Nasrallah’s disposal,” al-Joumhouria daily reported on Monday.
“Bassil’s remarks at the Arab League and at his speech marking the October 13 anniversary, clearly indicate he put himself at the disposal of Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, to blackmail other parties mainly PM Saad Hariri,” March 14 sources who spoke on condition of anonymity told the daily.
They said that Bassil seeks to become the next president of Lebanon, Bassil’s principle is “promise me the presidency otherwise I will turn the table over your heads,” they said.
Referring to the Minister’s rhetoric Sunday at the Free Patriotic Movement rally marking the party’s Oct. 13, 1990, anniversary, the sources said: “He opened fire at all political parties starting with Hariri, the Lebanese Forces and Progressive Socialist Party to say that he is the strongest and that he derives his strength from Hizbullah.”
At the Arab League, Bassil called for ending the suspension of Syria’s membership of the Arab League. His position has drawn disapproving responses from parties that oppose normalizing ties with the Syrian regime.
Marking the Oct. 13 anniversary, Bassil told an FPM rally Sunday that he plans to visit Syria to secure the return of Syrian refugees. A position highly defied by several parties in Lebanon including al-Mustaqbal Movement of Hariri, the Lebanese Forces and Progressive Socialist Party who defy normalization of ties with Syria.
Last week, Hizbullah announced that Nasrallah and Bassil held a “lengthy” meeting and “agreed on the need to secure economic stability in the country.”
Bassil is a curse on Lebanon. He has single handedly destroyed the achievements and principles of the Cedar Revolution: Independence, Sovereignty and Justice. He has handed over Lebanon to the Basij, an Iranian occupation army by any definition. Hizbollah cost to Lebanon is in the hundreds of billion dollars (from 6% growth in 2006 to 0% growth after Hizb war, threats, and Iranian tool). All western corporations had fled Lebanon. No long-term investment is possible when Hizb has war decision. Now Basil is inviting Assad back to control Lebanon. What an idiot… a cheap traitor!
libanaisresilient 13 hours ago
OMG another big step towards the Presidency! Long live Bassil! You're the Man!
"the_roar:
Ladies and Gentlemen: Today you have just listened to the future president of Lebanon. Learn people, learn!"
"constantine 1 hour ago
Without the FPM at the helm there would be no Lebanon.
Lebanon would be a province of ISIS reporting to Riadh.
The reason why Minister Bassil is being subjected to harsh criticism by thieves and traitors to stop him from taking their riches and beating them in the national treasury."
seems eagle down is working @ the archives of Nakharnet (hebrew version of Naharnet) located in SOShit Love tunnel
Don’t they know that Bassil isn’t présidentiable? One must be at least 150cm high to qualify and have an IQ of 100 minimum ,which isn’t much already.
Bassil is the most Evil creature Lebanon has seen in the past decade. He is more vicious than Samaha, more dirty than Wahab, more twisted than Jamil sayyed...
Duuudes.. HAPPY NEW YEAR!.. It took you a hell of a time.. to figure that riddle out!.. The writing's been on the wall.. Banksy style.. since that little midget-in law.. popped on the political scene .. and pooped all over it.. back in 2005...