Syrian Ambassador Says Bassil’s Remarks 'Uncalculated’

Syrian Ambassador to Lebanon Ali Abdul Karim Ali said the Free Patriotic Movement leader Jebran Bassil should have used a “more calculated” rhetoric when speaking about displaced Syrians taking their feelings into consideration, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Tuesday.

In remarks he made to the daily, Ali commented on Bassil’s remarks when addressing Lebanon’s relations with Damascus.

“Minister Bassil said he wants to visit Syria to secure the return of the displaced, just like the Syrian army was returned. The rule was to take into account the feelings of the Syrians and the distinctive ties that bring the two peoples together,” said Ali.

He said "uncalculated" speech causes “unaccounted rifts and gaps” in relations.

At an FPM rally on Sunday, Bassil said he “will visit Syria so that the Syrian refugees can return to Syria, the same way its army returned.”

Ali however hailed the stances of FPM founder and President Michel Aoun: “Syria highly appreciates positions drawn by President Michel Aoun who bet on the victory of Syria since the beginning of the crisis.

“As for Minister Bassil, he is welcome to visit Damascus. But may I ask why has not the visit come anytime sooner,” he said.

Adding that “if the Foreign Minister or any other Lebanese official visits Syria, it serves Lebanon and Syria. Perhaps it serves Lebanon more than it serves Syria,” he said.