Turkey Detains Nearly 200 for Opposing Syria Operation

Turkish police have detained nearly 200 people over their social media posts against its military offensive in Syria since the operation began last week, state news agency Anadolu said Wednesday.

Of the 186 people held, 24 have been formally arrested, according to Anadolu.

So far, 78 were released and 40 were freed under judicial control, while legal proceedings were ongoing for the rest, it said.

Among those detained for "terrorist propaganda" against the operation this week were the co-presidents of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), Sezai Temelli and Pervin Buldan.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring against Kurdish militants in Syria a week ago.

It is thought to have widespread support at home, but has been widely criticised by the international community, who relied on Kurdish forces to fight the Islamic State group.