Security Council Warns of 'Risk of Dispersion' of Syria Jihadists

The U.N. Security Council warned in a unanimously adopted statement Wednesday of a risk of "dispersion" of jihadist prisoners in Syria, but stopped short of calling for a halt to Turkey's offensive against Kurdish forces there.

"Members of the Security Council expressed deep concerns over the risks of dispersion of terrorists from UN-designated groups, including ISIL," the statement said, using an acronym for the Islamic State group.

All 15 Council members including Russia, a key player in the conflict, declared themselves "very concerned (about) a further deterioration of the humanitarian situation" in northeastern Syria.