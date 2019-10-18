Jumblat Calls on PSP to Stage Peaceful Protests

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat on Friday called on his party to take part in the massive anti-government protests in the country.

“Through its strongman, the presidential tenure is trying to put the blame on others, after having impeded all the possible reform initiatives, against which he incited through all available means,” Jumblat tweeted.

“I call on comrades and supporters to stage calm and peaceful protests against this presidential tenure, which has ruined everything and monopolized everything,” Jumblat said.

“We will act in our regions in order not to stir sensitivities,” he noted.

PSP official Zafer Nasser had earlier said that the PSP will take part in protests as of this afternoon after “the new presidential tenure failed to achieve the promised reform.”