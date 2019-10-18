Hizbullah Official: Presidency, Govt. and Hizbullah Not to Blame for Current Crisis

A senior Hizbullah official on Friday announced that the incumbent presidency and government as well as Hizbullah cannot be blamed for the country’s current economic crisis, as massive and unprecedented protests engulfed the entire country.

“The spontaneous popular protests that Lebanon is witnessing reflect the magnitude of the living conditions crisis that the people are suffering,” Sheikh Ali Daamoush, the deputy head of Hizbullah’s executive council, said.

“We have continuously warned that the wrong economic policies and the imposition of more taxes and burdens on citizens would lead to a popular explosion,” Daamoush added during a Friday prayer sermon.

“People are expressing their plight and pain and their scream must be heeded, but the protests must remain peaceful and public and private properties should not be attacked,” Daamoush urged.

He added: “The crisis is an accumulated crisis that the incumbent presidency and government are not responsible for but rather all the previous presidencies and the successive governments.”

Daamoush also said that Hizbullah must not be held responsible, noting that his party has “rejected all forms of taxes on the poor and the middle class and raised the banner of combating corruption.”

“It is unacceptable to hold it responsible for measures that it has rejected and tried to prevent,” the Hizbullah official went on to say.