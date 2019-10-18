Former PMs Stand in Solidarity with Hariri

As thousands of demonstrators thronged the streets in Lebanon calling for the government's resignation, ex-PMs Najib Miqati, Fouad Saniora and Tammam Salam issued the following joint statement:

Lebanon entered a delicate turning point amid a looming political crisis and an understandable popular anger as a result of the economic crisis and stifling living conditions. It is noteworthy to say that the current happenings were preceded by escalation of positions mainly by key participants in power who raised the ceiling of confrontation through direct incitement.

It has become evident that some attempt to evade responsibility for the latest developments, throwing all the blame on the Prime Minister. This approach coincides with repeated constitutional violations primarily aimed at the premiership’s position and the role of the prime minister and the council of ministers combined.

From our national and political position as former PMs we declare:

First: Absolute understanding of the popular movement which expresses a cry of soreness from the suffocating crises in Lebanon, and we call on all citizens to maintain peaceful action without being dragged into reactions that offend the noble slogans they express.

Second: We appeal to all political leaders to be aware of the delicate situation and not launch unnecessary escalatory positions, and we urge them to cooperate to address the current crises and meet the sufferings of citizens.

Third: Full solidarity with PM Saad Hariri in this ordeal and support for any position he takes to overcome the crisis. Any attempts to make him alone shoulder the blame for the crises are totally rejected.

Although the PM is head of the executive authority, but the majority of parties represented in the Cabinet are required morally required to take part in finding a solution.

We must also abide by the provisions of the Constitution in terms of powers and tasks, without oversteeping or violating them for the sake of imposing certain political approaches.