ABL Says Banks to Remain Closed on Monday

The Association of Banks in Lebanon has announced that banks will remain closed on Monday, October 21, due to the massive protests that are engulfing the country.

In a statement, the association hoped the general situations will “stabilize quickly in light of the benignant and strenuous efforts that the various authorities are exerting to spread serenity and stability and to restore normalcy in the country.”

The banks have been closed since Friday, in the wake of the unprecedented protests that started on Thursday evening.