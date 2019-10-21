Aoun: Protests Reflect People’s Pain, Unjust to Call Everyone Corrupt

President Michel Aoun said in remarks at a key Cabinet meeting on Monday that mass protests reflect the people’s pain but that it was unfair to accuse all government members of being corrupt.

He said that banking secrecy must be lifted from the accounts of current ministers and former ones.

Lebanon's teetering government was expected Monday to approve a belated economic rescue plan as the nation prepared for a fifth day of mass protests against the ruling elite.

The Cabinet convened in the absence of four ministers of the Lebanese Forces who submitted their resignation on Sunday.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri is expected to deliver a speech addressing the nation after the meeting.