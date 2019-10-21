Mobile version

Aoun: Protests Reflect People’s Pain, Unjust to Call Everyone Corrupt

by Naharnet Newsdesk 21 October 2019, 12:24
President Michel Aoun said in remarks at a key Cabinet meeting on Monday that mass protests reflect the people’s pain but that it was unfair to accuse all government members of being corrupt.

He said that banking secrecy must be lifted from the accounts of current ministers and former ones.

Lebanon's teetering government was expected Monday to approve a belated economic rescue plan as the nation prepared for a fifth day of mass protests against the ruling elite.

The Cabinet convened in the absence of four ministers of the Lebanese Forces who submitted their resignation on Sunday.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri is expected to deliver a speech addressing the nation after the meeting.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 6
Thumb eagledawn 21 October 2019, 12:45

الله يحميه
بي الكل

A fearless man - A real leader - A true statesman.

Reply
Thumb galaxy 21 October 2019, 12:53

" it was unfair to accuse all government members of being corrupt."

yeah, he and his thieving ministers are not corrupt.

Reply
Thumb ___flamethrower___ 21 October 2019, 12:55

Never has Lebanon known or seen a president as honest as this one, ever!

Reply
Thumb s.o.s 21 October 2019, 14:08

his party is the most corrupt in Lebanon this 21st century, he should carefully listen to demonstrators when they insult his mother and his in-law's mother.

Reply
Thumb thepatriot 21 October 2019, 15:02

Tfeh!!!!
Thief! Coward!
Pack your bags and go to a retirement home!!!

Ps: Do not forget the diapers!

Reply
Thumb lebanonforever 21 October 2019, 15:28

does this old man even know the meaning of fairness

Do the honourable and RESIGN

Reply