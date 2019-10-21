Jumblat Hails ‘Peaceful Popular Protests’

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat hailed the “peaceful” protests against the "ruling elite" that have unified Lebanese regions.

“This peaceful mass movement has united the Lebanese regions, broke the theory of alliances of minorities, and surpassed the factional barriers .. solutions can not be achieved through nominal reform,” said Jumblat in a tweet.

On Sunday, the PSP announced that its continued participation in PM Saad Hariri’s incumbent government is “conditional,” hours after the Lebanese Forces declared the resignation of its four ministers.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered in central Beirut and other cities Sunday to demand better living conditions and the ouster of a cast of politicians who have monopolised power and influence for decades.