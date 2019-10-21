Al-Rahi Calls for Christian Spiritual Summit over Lebanon's Protests

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Monday called for a Christian spiritual summit to discuss the popular revolt that is rocking Lebanon.

A statement said al-Rahi has called on the country’s Catholic and Orthodox patriarchs and bishops to convene on Wednesday at 9:30 am in Bkirki.

Discussions will tackle “the tragic situations in the country in light of the popular protests and their legitimate demands and following the resolutions taken by Cabinet in its session at the presidential palace in Baabda.”

Lebanon's teetering government approved an economic rescue plan Monday but the last-ditch move was met with deep distrust from a swelling protest movement seeking the removal of the entire political class.

A proposed tax on mobile messaging applications last week sparked a spontaneous, cross-sectarian mobilization that has brought Lebanon to a standstill and united the people against its hereditary, ruling elite.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri seemed aware that the measures he announced -- which include a deal on the 2020 budget and significant reforms that seemed unlikely only a week ago -- would not quench the people's thirst for change.