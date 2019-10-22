Catholic Schools, USJ to Close Wednesday despite Minister Call for Classes Resumption

Education Minister Akram Shehayyeb on Tuesday called on schools and universities across Lebanon to resume classes Wednesday morning, as massive and unprecedented protests that have brought the country to a standstill continued for a sixth day.

“Out of keenness on students’ interest and the academic year, Education Minister Akram Shehayyeb calls on all public and private schools, secondary schools, vocational institutes and universities to resume teaching on Wednesday morning,” he said in a statement.

He also asked the educational institutions to “utilize all means to make up for the closing days that were necessitated by the current circumstances.”

Shehayyeb later clarified that his decision does not have a "political motive" and is not aimed at harming the popular protests.

"It is up to the administrations of schools to evaluate the situations surrounding their institutions and to take the appropriate decision on whether or not to resume classes," he added.

Later on Tuesday, the country's Catholic schools and the Saint Joseph University announced that they will close Wednesday despite the minister's call for the resumption of classes.

Groups of Lebanese University students taking part in the protests had earlier announced that they will not attend classes.

A group of faculty members at the American University of Beirut have also called for a strike, saying there is a need to “align with the broader demands of the masses.”

“Any return to normalcy is a counter political act of ‘doing business as usual’ whereas in the country we have large scale social mobilization and strikes across different sectors,” they said in a statement.