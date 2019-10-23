Mobile version

Rahi Urges Aoun to Start Consultations to Meet ‘People’s Demands’

by Naharnet Newsdesk 23 October 2019, 14:58
W460

Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi raised calls Wednesday upon President Michel Aoun to start consultations with the political and spiritual leaders "to make the necessary decisions regarding the demands of people" with whom he expressed solidarity.

"We call the ruling power to take serious and courageous measures to pull the country out of what it is currently witnessing," Rahi said following an emergency meeting for Christian spiritual leaders in Bkriki.

Rahi said that Lebanon had been witnessing since October 17 a "popular historic and exceptional uprising which requires exceptional positions and measures."

Accusing the ruling class of corruption and deviance, Rahi maintained that spiritual leaders must take immediate action amid the current situation.

"It is high time the state meets the just demands and people's life returns to normal," he stressed.

"We salute the revolting people and we express solidarity with their peaceful uprising," he said.

"We call this people to preserve the purity and peacefulness of their action to prevent anybody from taking advantage," he added.

Rahi finally said that the citizens' right to transportation must be respected, and valued the efforts of the Lebanese army in protecting the protests.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 9
Thumb thepatriot 23 October 2019, 15:02

What exactly do you expect a 84 years old to do!!???

RESIGN!!

Reply Report
Missing bigjohn 23 October 2019, 18:48

So if he resigns who do you think will succeed him? Lady gaga or the dead Antwan lahd.

Reply Report
Thumb libanaisresilient 23 October 2019, 20:27

Lady gaga would do a Great job! A National "Blowjob" that's what Lebanon needs! Lol...

Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 23 October 2019, 15:23

How quickly his Eminence is changing his tune now hes for the people??? bless his cotton socks...

Reply Report
Missing bigjohn 23 October 2019, 18:54

The "people"? Are you talking about the protesters who are demanding an end to sectarianism, Western support of Austerity cuts, replacing Sunni billionaires like Miqati and Hariri with Leftist Sunni leaders? I am for that.

Reply Report
Thumb ex-fpm 23 October 2019, 15:30

12 April 2019
Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi said “things are turning for the better” in the country and that his talks with President Michel are very “reassuring.”
http://www.naharnet.com/stories/en/259032

Reply Report
Thumb thepatriot 23 October 2019, 15:57

Tfeh!

Reply Report
Missing bigjohn 23 October 2019, 18:57

Tfeh to those who always smear the Lebanese people and intermediately come to the defense of the terrorist ethnic cleansing settler ENEMY entity.

Report
Thumb s.o.s 23 October 2019, 19:59

Ra3i is a sellout, he’s part of the mafia and Aoun’s clique. Al Rahi dégage !

Blessed be Métropolitan archbishop Audi for siding with the people!

Reply Report