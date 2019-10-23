Municipal Police Assault Protesters in Nabatiyeh
Municipal policemen on Wednesday assaulted protesters in the southern city of Nabatiyeh and prevented TV reporters and cameramen from continuing coverage.
“Protesters in Nabatiyeh are urging the army to intervene after municipal police elements tried to disperse their sit-in,” al-Jadeed TV reported.
Noting that army troops “did not intervene” to prevent the municipal police from assaulting protesters, al-Jadeed said the decision to disperse the demo was taken by “the leaderships of Hizbullah and the AMAL Movement in the region.”
Courageous people of Nabatiyeh! Admirable!
Be strong! Ebola and Amal are loosing ground. They are scared of you... You... the voices of freedom...
Its very nice that Berri and Nasrallah show their true faces in front of their own people. Its the beginning of the end for them...
The LAF commanders must go, we need people in charge who’ll send the army to protect all citizens against these paid oppressors . Ir7al ir7al ya Berri, ir7al ir7al ya Nosrala!