Municipal Police Assault Protesters in Nabatiyeh

Municipal policemen on Wednesday assaulted protesters in the southern city of Nabatiyeh and prevented TV reporters and cameramen from continuing coverage.

“Protesters in Nabatiyeh are urging the army to intervene after municipal police elements tried to disperse their sit-in,” al-Jadeed TV reported.

Noting that army troops “did not intervene” to prevent the municipal police from assaulting protesters, al-Jadeed said the decision to disperse the demo was taken by “the leaderships of Hizbullah and the AMAL Movement in the region.”