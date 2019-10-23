Geagea Hails al-Hassan, Slams Those who 'Tried to Implicate Army in Repressing Protesters'

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Wednesday applauded Interior Minister Raya al-Hassan and the army as he blasted parties he accused of seeking to entangle the military in a confrontation with protesters.

“I salute Interior Minister Raya al-Hassan over her honorable stance,” Geagea tweeted, after reports said that the minister had refused to order the Internal Security Forces to take part in the reopening of blocked roads by force.

“Shame on those who tied to implicate the army in the repression of protesters and the biggest salutation goes to the Lebanese Army,” Geagea added.

On Wednesday morning, troops moved in large numbers to open several major especially in the northern Metn region, facing off with protesters carrying red, white and green Lebanese flags. In some places, such as Jal el-Dib, Zouk, Nahr el-Kalb and Sidon, protesters refused to move away, which resulted in scuffles and injuries. Thousands of soldiers deployed in Beirut, Metn and the southern cities of Sidon and Tyre to clear the roads. They were able to clear some and failed in other places.

The two sides were keen to avoid friction and not to clash. Some protesters were seen giving soldiers red roses, telling them their suffering is identical as they are both victims of corruption. Some soldiers were overcome by emotions and at least three broke down in tears.

The army is one of few state institutions that enjoy wide support and respect among the public as it is seen as a unifying force in the deeply-divided country.

The Zouk highway witnessed scuffles between protesters and troops who managed to briefly open the main route to the capital before it was blocked again. In nearby Jal el-Dib area, troops were also able to open part of the highway briefly before large numbers of people, including Kataeb Party chief MP Sami Gemayel, marched from nearby areas and closed it again.

The army issued a statement later saying it is committed to protecting the protests as long as they are not closing roads. "We are opening the roads for your sake so that people get their needed medicine, food and gasoline," the army said.