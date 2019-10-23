Mobile version

Jarrah: Foreign, Domestic Agendas Pushing People to Stay on Streets

by Naharnet Newsdesk 23 October 2019, 21:52
Information Minister Jamal al-Jarrah on Wednesday alleged that “there are foreign and domestic political agendas pushing people to stay on the streets and perhaps scuffle with the army.”

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Jarrah said Prime Minister Saad Hariri has asked the army to “reopen roads and preserve the security of protests in public squares.”

“The content of the reform paper announced by PM Hariri is important, huge and unprecedented in Lebanon,” Jarrah added.

Thumb galaxy 23 October 2019, 22:56

Nothing short of execution is what you people deserve

Thumb janoubi 23 October 2019, 23:07

I knew it! It had to be a foreign agenda, most probably Saudi/Israeli/American agendas.

Thumb s.o.s 24 October 2019, 01:14

LoL don’t say that, some easily brainwashable readers could believe you!

What i have to say to the the minister of désinformation Mr Jarrah is : NO, and big NO! You’re the thieves, you’ve been robbing us since we were born, not USA, Israel or Saudi Arabia!

Thumb chrisrushlau 23 October 2019, 23:51

Gee, I wonder what party he's in. I'd better Google it.

Thumb whyaskwhy 24 October 2019, 00:38

Yes I have google maps pics proving that these protests whee orchestrated by the free Swaziland party... course the Yids used money collected from the subway musicians and streets of NYC to pay for it....A good conspiracy is always appreciated by the Syrian and Iranian camp.

