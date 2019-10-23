Jarrah: Foreign, Domestic Agendas Pushing People to Stay on Streets
Information Minister Jamal al-Jarrah on Wednesday alleged that “there are foreign and domestic political agendas pushing people to stay on the streets and perhaps scuffle with the army.”
In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Jarrah said Prime Minister Saad Hariri has asked the army to “reopen roads and preserve the security of protests in public squares.”
“The content of the reform paper announced by PM Hariri is important, huge and unprecedented in Lebanon,” Jarrah added.
I knew it! It had to be a foreign agenda, most probably Saudi/Israeli/American agendas.
Yes I have google maps pics proving that these protests whee orchestrated by the free Swaziland party... course the Yids used money collected from the subway musicians and streets of NYC to pay for it....A good conspiracy is always appreciated by the Syrian and Iranian camp.