Aoun to Address Nation Thursday

President Michel Aoun is expected to address the nation on Thursday after a week of unprecedented Lebanese street protests against the political class.

Aoun’s speech comes after an economic “rescue” plan presented by Prime Minister Saad Hariri earlier this week that was met with disdain.

Protesters again thronged the streets on Thursday for the eighth day in a row gathering across the country, braving rain and a heavy military deployment.

Demonstrations initially sparked by a proposed tax on WhatsApp and other messaging apps quickly grew into an unprecedented cross-sectarian street mobilisation against the political class.

The movement has spread to all major cities and into Lebanon's vast diaspora.

The cabinet was spurred into passing wide-ranging economic reforms on Monday, but the move failed to win over protesters, who now seem bent on removing the entire political elite, which they see as corrupt.