UNIFIL Observes United Nations Day

UNIFIL on Thursday marked the 74th United Nations Day at its headquarters in Naqoura, south Lebanon, "joining the global call for international peace and security as enshrined in the U.N. Charter," a UNIFIL statement said.

UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Stefano Del Col said the Day serves as a reminder to act collectively for maintaining peace around the world.

“In south Lebanon, this means reaffirming and fulfilling our shared commitment to the cessation of hostilities,” he said, while addressing a ceremony organized to mark U.N. Day.

“I call on all stakeholders to exercise restraint and to maintain their active engagement with UNIFIL which plays a critical role in de-escalating tensions, including through its liaison and coordination mechanism,” the UNIFIL head added.

He emphasized that "the 13 years of relative stability in south Lebanon -– achieved collectively with the cooperation of both the parties to the conflict and the host population -– has ensured an ideal environment for growth and development in UNIFIL's area of operations."

“We have a collective responsibility to remain on the path to peace,” he told the ceremony, attended by representatives of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), other security entities, local leaders and fellow peacekeepers, among others.

During the ceremony, Major General Del Col and LAF South Litani Sector Commander Brigadier General Roger Helou representing the LAF Commander, laid wreaths at the UNIFIL cenotaph to pay tribute to the more than 300 UNIFIL peacekeepers who paid their lives while serving for peace in south Lebanon.

"With the completion of 74 years of continued service for world peace, the U.N. is on course to celebrate the platinum jubilee of its founding next year. Today also marks the pre-launch of the “UN75” campaign, which once fully launched in January 2020 will be the biggest-ever global conversation on the role of global cooperation in building the future we want," the UNIFIL statement said.

"The campaign will see dialogues held around the world, with the aim of involving the global public in a large and inclusive conversation, on the role of the U.N. in building a better future for all," it added.

U.N. Day marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the U.N. Charter. Lebanon is one of the 51 founding members of the U.N.