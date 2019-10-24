Hariri Meets with EU Ambassadors

Prime Minister Saad Hariri held talks Thursday afternoon at the Center House with the ambassadors of European Union countries, in the presence of the EU Ambassador to Lebanon Ralph Tarraf.

The meeting focused on the latest developments in Lebanon, Hariri’s office said in a terse statement, adding that the Delegation of the European Union to Lebanon will later issue a statement concerning the meeting.

The meeting was attended by the ambassadors of Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden and Britain.

Hariri’s adviser former minister Ghattas Khoury also attended the talks.

Hariri met earlier with Spanish Ambassador Jose Maria Ferre de la Pena and discussed with him the latest developments.