Al-Rahi Urges 'Small, Neutral and Competent' Government

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Thursday welcomed President Michel Aoun’s address to the nation and called for the formation of a “small, neutral and competent” government.

“President Michel Aoun addressed the Lebanese clearly and frankly, pinpointing their suffering and describing the Lebanese people as lively people who are capable of achieving change,” al-Rahi said in a statement released by Bkirki.

Lauding Aoun’s announcement that he is ready to engage in dialogue with the protesters, al-Rahi expressed relief over the president’s promise to “fight corruption, rescue the economic and financial situation, retrieve the looted funds, conduct accountability and lift bank secrecy and immunity off anyone involved in public affairs.”

The patriarch also backed the president’s called for “reevaluating the current government situation,” while calling for “a small, neutral and competent government that rescues Lebanon and creates confidence among citizens.”

He added that “the popular movement and its legitimate demands have started to yield results.”