Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech Friday
Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is expected to deliver a speech on Friday as the country enters the second week of nationwide mobilisation demanding a complete overhaul of the political system that brought the country to a standstill.
Nasrallah will deliver his speech at 4:00 p.m., Hizbullah’s al-Manar TV station said.
Sparked on October 17 by a proposed tax on free calls made through messaging apps such as WhatsApp, the protests have morphed into a cross-sectarian street mobilisation against a political system seen as corrupt and broken.
