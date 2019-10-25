Mobile version

Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech Friday

by Naharnet Newsdesk 25 October 2019, 09:51
Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is expected to deliver a speech on Friday as the country enters the second week of nationwide mobilisation demanding a complete overhaul of the political system that brought the country to a standstill.

Nasrallah will deliver his speech at 4:00 p.m., Hizbullah’s al-Manar TV station said.

Sparked on October 17 by a proposed tax on free calls made through messaging apps such as WhatsApp, the protests have morphed into a cross-sectarian street mobilisation against a political system seen as corrupt and broken.

Comments 3
Thumb ansarullah 25 October 2019, 10:55

God bless Sayyed Hassan the father of the poor and the spiritual leader of the revolution.

ما بدنا جيش بلبنان إلا جيشك يا حسين

Missing samiam 25 October 2019, 11:41

More iranian puppet propaganda--hooray!!

Probably getting antsy since the iraqis have resumed their demonstrations against the corruption of iran.

Missing Geralt 25 October 2019, 12:12

Expect the unexpected...

