Army Issues Clarification about Alleged Assault against Protester
The Army Command responded via its official Twitter account to video footage that circulated on social media on Friday about a military member allegedly attacking a woman.
The statement said:
A video circulated on social media showing a military member attacking a woman.
To clarify, this act was a reaction to an assault against the military’s wife and his child when someone threw hot coffee at them in the Furn al-Shebbak area.
The woman and her child were trying to cross the road on foot when protesters prevented them to pass through by car.
Shameful “clarification” from the LAF. The road is blocked for all, all means all. But the wasta mentality prevailing in the military made the wife believe she had a passe-droit to cross because her loser of a husband was there as well.
Link to an article with the video https://www.lorientlejour.com/article/1192602/manifestations-une-femme-jetee-au-sol-par-un-militaire-a-furn-el-chebbak-larmee-sexplique.html
Please naharnet link the FB video to the article.