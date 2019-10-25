Mobile version

Army Issues Clarification about Alleged Assault against Protester

by Naharnet Newsdesk 25 October 2019, 15:07
The Army Command responded via its official Twitter account to video footage that circulated on social media on Friday about a military member allegedly attacking a woman.

The statement said:

A video circulated on social media showing a military member attacking a woman.

To clarify, this act was a reaction to an assault against the military’s wife and his child when someone threw hot coffee at them in the Furn al-Shebbak area.

The woman and her child were trying to cross the road on foot when protesters prevented them to pass through by car.

Thumb s.o.s 25 October 2019, 15:31

Shameful “clarification” from the LAF. The road is blocked for all, all means all. But the wasta mentality prevailing in the military made the wife believe she had a passe-droit to cross because her loser of a husband was there as well.

Thumb s.o.s 25 October 2019, 16:21

Link to an article with the video https://www.lorientlejour.com/article/1192602/manifestations-une-femme-jetee-au-sol-par-un-militaire-a-furn-el-chebbak-larmee-sexplique.html

Please naharnet link the FB video to the article.

