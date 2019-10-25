Army Issues Clarification about Alleged Assault against Protester

The Army Command responded via its official Twitter account to video footage that circulated on social media on Friday about a military member allegedly attacking a woman.

The statement said:

A video circulated on social media showing a military member attacking a woman.

To clarify, this act was a reaction to an assault against the military’s wife and his child when someone threw hot coffee at them in the Furn al-Shebbak area.

The woman and her child were trying to cross the road on foot when protesters prevented them to pass through by car.