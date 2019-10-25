Mobile version

Injuries, Arrests as Hizbullah Supporters Attack Riad al-Solh Protesters

by Naharnet Newsdesk 25 October 2019, 15:33
Several people were injured Friday as Hizbullah supporters launched fresh attacks on protesters at Beirut’s Riad al-Solh Square.

Riot police immediately intervened and separated between the two groups, making several arrests.

LBCI television reported violent scuffles between police and the pro-Hizbullah group.

The Hizbullah supporters had chanted slogans against Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea.

Media reports said the supporters had arrived together in buses and were carrying batons.

MTV meanwhile reported an assault on its crew in Riad al-Solh.

the scum of the uncivilized world...

ashraf al nass doing what they do best

Traitors.

If things spin out of control Hezbollah has the means -- weapons, organization, troops -- to easily take over the country. The LAF wouldn't stand a chance.

Uncivilized ... prehistoric creatures . الله يلعن حزب الزبالة

