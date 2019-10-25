Hariri Meets Aoun, Saniora Says PM Seeking 'Consensus on New Govt.'

Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Friday held talks at the Baabda Palace with President Michel Aoun, as unprecedented anti-government protests rocked the country for a ninth day.

Hariri left the palace without making a statement.

Ex-PM Fouad Saniora meanwhile said Hariri “wants to reach consensus on the formation of a new government prior to the resignation of the incumbent government.”

TV networks meanwhile quoted al-Mustaqbal Movement’s political bureau as saying that Hariri’s resignation would be “political suicide.”